Insider Selling: Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Director Sells 5,760 Shares of Stock

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Director Steven Koh sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $55,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Koh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Steven Koh sold 30,913 shares of Hope Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $302,329.14.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Steven Koh sold 50,000 shares of Hope Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $518,000.00.

NASDAQ:HOPE traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,015. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $15.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.82 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 21.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

HOPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.