Insider Selling: Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Director Sells 30,913 Shares of Stock

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Director Steven Koh sold 30,913 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $302,329.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Koh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

On Monday, June 1st, Steven Koh sold 5,760 shares of Hope Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $55,353.60.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Steven Koh sold 50,000 shares of Hope Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $518,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.69. Hope Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,402,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,990,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after purchasing an additional 884,003 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,425,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,900,000 after purchasing an additional 555,164 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 924,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 453,057 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,778,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.