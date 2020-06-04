Insider Selling: Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Senior Officer Sells 210 Shares of Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total value of C$25,020.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,879,631.52.

Sean Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, Sean Finn sold 314 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.49, for a total value of C$35,007.86.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Sean Finn sold 425 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$117.86, for a total value of C$50,090.50.

On Friday, March 20th, Sean Finn sold 960 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.23, for a total transaction of C$100,056.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Sean Finn purchased 145 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$116.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,827.25.

CNR stock traded down C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$120.45. The company had a trading volume of 50,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,502. The company has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$92.01 and a 12-month high of C$127.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$113.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$116.59.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C$1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.44 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 35.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$126.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$115.38.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

