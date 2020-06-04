Insider Selling: Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Sells 65,000 Shares of Stock

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Devashish Ohri sold 65,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $1,224,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE AVTR opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion and a PE ratio of -23.18. Avantor Inc has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $19.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avantor Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 655,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 240,731 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 3,328.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after acquiring an additional 162,451 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $2,921,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

