India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Stock Price Up 0.6%

India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (LON:IGC) shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 50.93 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 50.30 ($0.66), 176,892 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.66).

The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 million and a P/E ratio of -4.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 42.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 59.04.

About India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC)

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

