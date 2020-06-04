Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) shares traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 98.40 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 97 ($1.28), 345,438 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.20 ($1.25).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Impact Healthcare REIT alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 93.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 100.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.28 million and a P/E ratio of 10.97. The company has a current ratio of 23.81, a quick ratio of 23.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a GBX 1.57 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from Impact Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.54. Impact Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.65%.

About Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR)

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.