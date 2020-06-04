IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Shares Up 7.5%

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35, 496 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMIAF. Bank of America raised shares of IMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, May 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

