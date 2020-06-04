Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,476 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its position in Illumina by 216.6% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Illumina by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,063 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $19,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Illumina by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 68.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 25,464 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN stock opened at $362.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.98. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.92 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total value of $32,176.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 600 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,054 shares in the company, valued at $15,617,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,937 shares of company stock worth $8,789,987 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.24.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

