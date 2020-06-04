ILIAD S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

ILIAD S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ILIAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS ILIAY opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. ILIAD S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41.

ILIAD S A/ADR Company Profile

Iliad SA provides retail telecommunication services in France. It offers its subscribers the Internet access solutions under the Free and Alice brands; telephony services; television services with 600 channels; and value added services comprising catch-up TV and video on demand, and video games, as well as subscription to pay-TV packages and channels consisting of Canal+, beIN Sports, etc.

