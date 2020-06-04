Ignis (IGNIS) Market Capitalization Achieves $19.57 Million

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 4th. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $19.57 million and $2.14 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ignis has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One Ignis token can currently be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Indodax, Coinbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.76 or 0.02037037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00179883 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00045755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00125864 BTC.

Ignis Token Profile

Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, Vebitcoin, Indodax and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

