IDEX (IDEX) Price Tops $0.0202

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 4th. During the last week, IDEX has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One IDEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a total market cap of $10.23 million and $5,096.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.76 or 0.02037037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00179883 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00045755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00125864 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX's genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 506,080,878 tokens. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

IDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

