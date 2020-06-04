IBM (NYSE:IBM) Earning Neutral Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about IBM (NYSE:IBM) have trended neutral this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. IBM earned a news impact score of 0.27 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected IBM’s analysis:

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IBM from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on IBM from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IBM from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.07.

IBM stock opened at $127.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $111.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.21. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.05. IBM had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 57.55%. The company had revenue of $17.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IBM will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a boost from IBM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

