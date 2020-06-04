Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $410.50

Hypoport AG (ETR:HYQ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €410.50 ($477.33) and last traded at €407.00 ($473.26), with a volume of 4190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €400.00 ($465.12).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on shares of Hypoport and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €390.00 ($453.49) price objective on shares of Hypoport and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €395.00 ($459.30) price objective on shares of Hypoport and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

Get Hypoport alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 100.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €349.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €317.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.33.

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four business units: Credit Platform, Financial Product Sales – Institutional Clients, Financial Product Sales – Private Clients, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.