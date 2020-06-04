Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Earns News Impact Rating of 2.00

Media headlines about Home Depot (NYSE:HD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Home Depot earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the home improvement retailer an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Home Depot’s analysis:

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD opened at $249.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.12 and its 200-day moving average is $220.17. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $252.82.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.03.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.