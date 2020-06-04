High Performance Blockchain (HPB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $428,065.00

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. In the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One High Performance Blockchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0883 or 0.00000904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, UEX, Bibox and Kucoin. High Performance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $428,065.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00027905 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000393 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About High Performance Blockchain

HPB is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,619,949 tokens. High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader

Buying and Selling High Performance Blockchain

High Performance Blockchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Kucoin, Bibox, Bit-Z, DEx.top and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as High Performance Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade High Performance Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy High Performance Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

