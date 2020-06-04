HEX (HEX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.79 Million

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. HEX has a total market capitalization of $792.63 million and $1.79 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HEX has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00076708 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00379741 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000933 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009280 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000492 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012207 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008927 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX is a token. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 195,764,198,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,327,797,786 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

