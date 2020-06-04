Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Hershey by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,164. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.20. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.17. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total transaction of $214,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,347 shares of company stock valued at $493,657 in the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.