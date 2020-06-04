HEROcoin Market Cap Achieves $280,404.67 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 4th. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $280,404.67 and approximately $4,269.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.76 or 0.02037037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00179883 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00045755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00125864 BTC.

HEROcoin was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,915,360 tokens. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEROcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

