Helios Underwriting PLC (LON:HUW) Insider Edward Fitzalan-Howard Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Helios Underwriting PLC (LON:HUW) insider Edward Fitzalan-Howard acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £20,400 ($26,835.04).

HUW stock opened at GBX 100 ($1.32) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 85.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 117.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 million and a PE ratio of 16.13. Helios Underwriting PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 139.84 ($1.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported GBX 25.64 ($0.34) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Helios Underwriting Company Profile

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment into the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

