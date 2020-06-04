Healthequity Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HQY)

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,596 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,977% compared to the typical daily volume of 125 put options.

Healthequity stock opened at $58.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,936.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Healthequity has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.72.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Healthequity had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Healthequity will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Healthequity in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Healthequity from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthequity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $6,259,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,701.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 969.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,938,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,107 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthequity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,630,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Healthequity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,774,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthequity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,462,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Healthequity by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,698,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,498,000 after purchasing an additional 508,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

