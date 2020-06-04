Health Discovery (OTCMKTS:HDVY) Shares Up 44.9%

Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY)’s share price shot up 44.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 1,409,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 672% from the average session volume of 182,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

Health Discovery Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HDVY)

Health Discovery Corporation operates as a pattern recognition company that uses mathematical techniques to analyze data to uncover patterns primarily in the field of molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's intellectual property include Support Vector Machines (SVM), which are mathematical algorithms that allow computers to sift through datasets to identify patterns; recursive feature elimination SVM that identifies and rank orders the data points that contribute the desired results; FGM, which enhances the mapping of genetic pathways involved in the diagnosis and prevention of certain diseases; and biomarkers, which are biological indicators or genetic expression signatures of certain disease states.

