Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Critical Review

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst -38.74% 30.42% 19.97% Match Group 26.84% 199.73% 21.22%

This table compares Health Catalyst and Match Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $154.94 million 6.92 -$60.10 million ($1.42) -19.86 Match Group $2.05 billion 13.02 $534.73 million $1.81 51.94

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Health Catalyst. Health Catalyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Health Catalyst and Match Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 0 11 1 3.08 Match Group 0 6 12 0 2.67

Health Catalyst presently has a consensus price target of $41.36, indicating a potential upside of 46.68%. Match Group has a consensus price target of $93.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.07%. Given Health Catalyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than Match Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.2% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Health Catalyst shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Match Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Match Group beats Health Catalyst on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company offers Data Operating System (DOS), a data platform that allows customers to integrate and organize their disparate data sources to enable analytics, including healthcare-specific terminology, data governance, and meta-data management. It also develops foundational software applications comprising Population Builder application that enables clinicians and administrators to author, manage, view, and publish pre-built and custom population ruleset definitions; Touchstone application for benchmarking solutions; and Leading Wisely application for dashboards and reporting solutions. In addition, the company provides domain-specific software applications, such as CORUS application for activity-based costing; patient safety monitor analytics; care management services; population health foundations solutions; and quality and regulatory measures solutions. Further, it offers analytics accelerators, which facilitate analytic insights across clinical, financial, and operational use-cases. Additionally, the company provides data and analytics services, including data engineering, analytic engineer, implementation, data science, analytics strategy, and data governance services; and clinical, financial, and operational services comprising quality and process improvement strategy, patient safety, cost accounting, population health and value-based care, abstraction data submission, and health catalyst university educational services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc. offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

