Head-To-Head Survey: GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Fang (NASDAQ:SFUN)

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Fang (NYSE:SFUN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.4% of GTY Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Fang shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of GTY Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GTY Technology and Fang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology -100.14% -1.42% -1.05% Fang -3.35% -6.39% -2.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GTY Technology and Fang’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology $36.44 million 5.54 -$97.37 million N/A N/A Fang $219.71 million 0.52 -$10.25 million ($0.24) -5.33

Fang has higher revenue and earnings than GTY Technology.

Risk & Volatility

GTY Technology has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fang has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GTY Technology and Fang, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTY Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50 Fang 0 0 0 0 N/A

GTY Technology currently has a consensus price target of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 89.79%. Given GTY Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GTY Technology is more favorable than Fang.

Summary

GTY Technology beats Fang on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital, and integrated payment services via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies. It also develops cloud-based grants management and cost allocation software for state, local, and tribal governments; software to streamline municipal permissions and licenses; budgeting software, performance management, and transparency and data visualization solutions; and public sector budgeting and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Fang

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors. The company was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016. Fang Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

