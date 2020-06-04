Head-To-Head Survey: Graham (NYSE:GHM) & China Cable and Communication (NYSE:GTEC)

Graham (NYSE:GHM) and China Cable and Communication (NASDAQ:GTEC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Graham and China Cable and Communication, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graham 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Cable and Communication 0 0 0 0 N/A

Graham currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.23%. Given Graham’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Graham is more favorable than China Cable and Communication.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.6% of Graham shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of China Cable and Communication shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Graham shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Graham and China Cable and Communication’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graham $91.83 million 1.37 -$310,000.00 $0.51 25.02 China Cable and Communication $52.40 million 0.21 $4.47 million N/A N/A

China Cable and Communication has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Graham.

Volatility & Risk

Graham has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Cable and Communication has a beta of -0.62, indicating that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Graham and China Cable and Communication’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham -3.57% 3.01% 1.99% China Cable and Communication N/A -5.89% -1.30%

Summary

Graham beats China Cable and Communication on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps. The company also services and sells spare parts for its equipment; and supplies components used inside reactor vessels and outside containment vessels of nuclear power facilities. In addition, it engages in fabrication and specialty machining activities. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives. Graham Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Batavia, New York.

About China Cable and Communication

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and sea ports. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

