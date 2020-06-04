Head to Head Survey: AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) & Nlight (OTCMKTS:LASR)

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get AU Optronics alerts:

AU Optronics has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nlight has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.6% of AU Optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Nlight shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Nlight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AU Optronics and Nlight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.31 -$608.06 million ($0.67) -4.30 Nlight $176.62 million 4.95 -$12.88 million ($0.24) -94.58

Nlight has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AU Optronics. Nlight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AU Optronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AU Optronics and Nlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics -7.19% -9.79% -4.77% Nlight -10.74% -6.30% -5.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AU Optronics and Nlight, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nlight 0 0 5 1 3.17

Nlight has a consensus price target of $22.83, suggesting a potential upside of 0.59%. Given Nlight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nlight is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Summary

Nlight beats AU Optronics on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc. This segment serves original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Energy segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also sells and leases content management system and hardware; plans, designs, and develops construction for environmental protection and related project management; manufactures and sells TV sets, backlight modules, and related parts, as well as automotive parts; precision metal parts, precision plastic parts, and motorized treadmills; and develops and sells software and hardware for health care industry. It operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.