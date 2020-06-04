Head-To-Head Contrast: SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) & Pivotal Acquisition (NASDAQ:PVT)

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) and Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE:PVT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.8% of SVMK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pivotal Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of SVMK shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SVMK and Pivotal Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVMK $307.42 million 9.58 -$73.86 million ($0.56) -38.09 Pivotal Acquisition $312.05 million 0.91 -$54.01 million ($1.27) -7.80

Pivotal Acquisition has higher revenue and earnings than SVMK. SVMK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pivotal Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SVMK and Pivotal Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SVMK 0 1 6 0 2.86 Pivotal Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

SVMK currently has a consensus price target of $23.57, suggesting a potential upside of 10.51%. Pivotal Acquisition has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.41%. Given Pivotal Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pivotal Acquisition is more favorable than SVMK.

Profitability

This table compares SVMK and Pivotal Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVMK -24.56% -26.88% -10.17% Pivotal Acquisition N/A -32.42% -4.56%

Summary

Pivotal Acquisition beats SVMK on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a net promoter score solution that transforms customer feedback into actionable insights; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which measures employee experiences within an organization. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market research solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution that is primarily used by educational institutions and non-profits seeking to allocate scholarships and grants; and Wufoo, an easy-to-use form builder that helps users create Web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Pivotal Acquisition

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Pivotal Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of LDiscovery, LLC.

