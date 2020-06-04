Head to Head Contrast: Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) vs. First United (NYSE:FUNC)

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) and First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Cadence Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First United pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Cadence Bancorp pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cadence Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First United has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Cadence Bancorp and First United’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Bancorp $991.00 million 1.06 $201.96 million $1.72 4.87 First United $74.56 million 1.35 $13.13 million N/A N/A

Cadence Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First United.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cadence Bancorp and First United, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Bancorp 0 7 1 0 2.13 First United 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cadence Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $16.44, suggesting a potential upside of 96.15%. Given Cadence Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cadence Bancorp is more favorable than First United.

Risk & Volatility

Cadence Bancorp has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First United has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Bancorp and First United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Bancorp -26.45% 6.74% 0.91% First United 15.56% 8.53% 0.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of Cadence Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of First United shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Cadence Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of First United shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments. It offers checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial, and commercial and residential real estate loans; other consumer loans, such as home equity, auto, boat, and personal installment loans; and shared national credits. In addition, it offers wealth management and other fiduciary, and private banking services under the Linscomb & Williams and Cadence Trust brands. Further, the company provides life, disability, and long-term care insurance products, as well as buy-sell agreements to retail and commercial customers under the Cadence Investment Services brand through financial consultants and advisors, and third party partners, as well as directly. Additionally, it offers correspondent banking products and services comprising treasury and liquidity management, Fed funds accommodation, wholesale mortgage, and commercial real estate participation services for financial institutions; and payroll and human resources services, payroll cards, and employee health insurance products. The company also provides debit and credit cards; treasury management and merchant services; employee and payroll benefit solutions; and automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, foreign exchange, and other treasury services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 66 branch offices in Texas, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, and Tennessee; and 32 branches throughout Georgia. The company also serves through ATMs and ITMs. Cadence Bancorporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities. It also provides loans, such as commercial loans secured by real estate, commercial equipment, vehicles, or other assets of the borrower; commercial real estate loans for residential and commercial development, agricultural purpose properties, and service industry buildings; residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; residential real estate construction loans; indirect and direct auto loans; and other secured and unsecured lines of credit and term loans. In addition, the company offers various trust services, including personal trust, investment agency accounts, charitable trusts, retirement accounts that consist of IRA roll-overs, 401(k) accounts and defined benefit plans, estate administration, and estate planning services; insurance products; brokerage services; and safe deposit, and night depository facilities. It operates 25 banking offices, 1 call center, and 26 automated teller machines in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties in Maryland; and in Mineral, Berkeley, and Monongalia counties in West Virginia. First United Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Oakland, Maryland.

