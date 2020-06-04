Head to Head Contrast: BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) and BBX Capital (NASDAQ:BBXTB)

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) and BBX Capital (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

BCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. BBX Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. BCB Bancorp pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

37.5% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 88.2% of BBX Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BCB Bancorp and BBX Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp $128.95 million 1.27 $21.03 million $1.20 7.93 BBX Capital $946.87 million 0.17 $17.69 million N/A N/A

BCB Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BBX Capital.

Risk & Volatility

BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBX Capital has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BCB Bancorp and BBX Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 BBX Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares BCB Bancorp and BBX Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp 14.00% 8.61% 0.62% BBX Capital -1.28% 2.19% 0.77%

Summary

BCB Bancorp beats BBX Capital on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, commercial and residential property construction loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans; and residential loans secured by one-to-four family dwellings, condominiums, and cooperative units. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. As of January 31, 2019, it operated 28 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Parsippany, Plainsboro, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 3 branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bayonne, New Jersey.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring. It typically does not invest in industries or companies whose ultimate returns are event driven. The firm seeks to invest across a broad range of industries ranging from service to manufacturing businesses. The firm prefers to acquire controlling interests in its portfolio companies and can also consider minority investments. BFC Financial Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

