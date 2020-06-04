Head-To-Head Analysis: PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) vs. OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY)

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) and OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH and OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR $11.02 billion 2.64 $3.33 billion N/A N/A

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH and OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH 0 0 1 0 3.00 OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.55%. Given PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH is more favorable than OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.7% of PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH and OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH N/A N/A N/A OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR 28.11% 9.96% 0.95%

About PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for San Diego Private Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking, personal savings, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Its business banking services consist of business checking and business savings accounts; and business services comprising treasury management, merchant card, remote deposit capture, and business credit cards. The company also offers commercial real estate, small business administration, and equipment loans, as well as revolving lines of credit and letters of credit. In addition, it provides commercial loans through various portfolio and government guaranteed programs. The company operates offices in La Jolla, Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, and San Marcos. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services. This segment also offers investment advice and portfolio management, estate and trust planning, and wealth structuring services for high net worth individuals. Its Global Corporate/Investment Banking segment provides project financing, overdrafts, trade financing, and deposit accounts; fee-based services, such as cash management and custodian services; investment banking services, including financing solutions, syndicated loans and advisory services, corporate finance services for initial public offerings, secondary fund-raising, and takeovers and mergers; and customized and structured equity-linked financing services. This segment serves corporates, public sector, and small and medium enterprises. The company's Global Treasury and Markets segment is involved in the foreign exchange activities, money market operations, and fixed income and derivatives trading, as well as provision of structured treasury products and financial solutions. Its OCBC Wing Hang segment offers commercial banking, consumer financing, share brokerage, and insurance services. The company's Insurance segment provides fund management services, and life and general insurance products. Its Others segment is involved in property and investment holding activities. As of May 7, 2018, the company operated a network of 570 branches and representative offices in 19 countries and regions. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Singapore.

