Head-To-Head Analysis: Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) vs. WEX (NASDAQ:WEX)

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) and WEX (NYSE:WEX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ctrip.Com International and WEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ctrip.Com International $4.52 billion 3.26 $162.00 million $0.94 28.35 WEX $1.72 billion 3.96 $99.01 million $8.34 18.82

Ctrip.Com International has higher revenue and earnings than WEX. WEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ctrip.Com International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ctrip.Com International has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WEX has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ctrip.Com International and WEX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ctrip.Com International 0 3 7 0 2.70 WEX 0 8 6 0 2.43

Ctrip.Com International presently has a consensus target price of $41.07, indicating a potential upside of 54.11%. WEX has a consensus target price of $201.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.34%. Given Ctrip.Com International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ctrip.Com International is more favorable than WEX.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Ctrip.Com International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of WEX shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Ctrip.Com International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of WEX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ctrip.Com International and WEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ctrip.Com International 5.79% 3.91% 1.88% WEX 3.76% 19.68% 4.46%

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, buses, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, activities, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; and supplier management and customer relationship management services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information maintenance, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel report system. Additionally, the company offers online advertising services. It operates primarily under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brand names. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; and merchant services, as well as offers ClearView analytics platform, a Web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers and SmartHub mobile application for business managers to access their account information. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for corporate payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as payroll related and employee benefit products in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

