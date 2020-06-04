Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) PT Raised to $1.75 at Canaccord Genuity

Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hamilton Thorne stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. Hamilton Thorne has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.14.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

