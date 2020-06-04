Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) Trading 20.4% Higher

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY) was up 20.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.77, approximately 507,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,292,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GUY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$2.00 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Laurentian decreased their target price on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$2.40 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$1.00 to C$1.45 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97.

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora Gold Mine located in Guyana. It also holds 15 prospecting licenses covering 146,571 acres. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

