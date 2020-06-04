Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Trading Down 0.8%

Gusbourne Plc (LON:GUS) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 54.50 ($0.72), 10,551 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 376% from the average session volume of 2,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.95 ($0.72).

The firm has a market cap of $25.75 million and a P/E ratio of -11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 52.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.10.

Gusbourne Company Profile (LON:GUS)

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes English sparkling wine in the United Kingdom. It has approximately 231 acres of vineyards in Kent and West Sussex. The company was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013. Gusbourne PLC was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Ashford, the United Kingdom.

