Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $204.9-212.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.03 million.Guidewire Software also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.84-0.92 EPS.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $111.29. 3,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,044. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.62. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $71.64 and a one year high of $124.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -464.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $168.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.49 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GWRE shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Guidewire Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Guidewire Software from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Guidewire Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.80.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $178,634.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,008.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $1,197,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,782.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,287,279 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

