Guess? (GES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Guess? (NYSE:GES) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 10th. Analysts expect Guess? to post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Guess? had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $842.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Guess? to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Guess? alerts:

NYSE:GES opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $714.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. Guess? has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $23.58.

GES has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Guess? from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess? from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guess? from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Guess? currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.