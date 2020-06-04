Grid+ Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3,677.00 (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. In the last seven days, Grid+ has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One Grid+ token can now be bought for about $0.0487 or 0.00000499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grid+ has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $3,677.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grid+ alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.66 or 0.04451526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002376 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00054001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00030687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002911 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010246 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

GRID is a token. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io

Grid+ Token Trading

Grid+ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grid+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grid+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.