Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF.B) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of GEF.B stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Greif has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average is $44.96.

Get Greif alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Greif from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.