Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th.

Greif has increased its dividend payment by an average of 604.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Greif has a payout ratio of 52.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Greif to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

Shares of GEF opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.47. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Greif has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $50.37.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Greif’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greif will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Greif from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Greif from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Greif from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Greif from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

