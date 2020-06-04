Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Shares Down 17.4%

Shares of Great Portland Estates PLC (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) dropped 17.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.76, approximately 122,212 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

GPEAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Great Portland Estates from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.8 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

