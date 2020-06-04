Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Shares Down 5.4%

Great Bear Resources Ltd (CVE:GBR)’s share price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$10.60 and last traded at C$10.80, 178,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 195,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.42.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$9.60 price target on Great Bear Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Great Bear Resources alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.25. The stock has a market cap of $513.39 million and a P/E ratio of -183.67.

Great Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% royalty-free interest in the Dixie Lake gold property covering approximately 9,140 hectares; and a 100% royalty-free interest in the West Madsen gold properties covering approximately 3,860 hectares in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.