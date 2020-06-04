Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Shares Down 8.7%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s share price dropped 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42, approximately 383,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,193,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$0.55 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a report on Monday, May 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.25 to C$1.60 in a report on Friday, February 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $154.13 million and a P/E ratio of -0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.96.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$115.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gran Tierra Energy Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

