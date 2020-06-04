Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at GBX 22 ($0.29) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.55. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 19.15 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 155 ($2.04). The firm has a market cap of $80.74 million and a P/E ratio of 110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.62.

In related news, insider David P. Smith purchased 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £22,100 ($29,071.30). Also, insider Ryan Ellson purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £1,270.50 ($1,671.27).

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

