Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Trading Up 4%

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) shares were up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.29 and last traded at $8.29, approximately 8,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 2,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75.

Grafton Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GROUF)

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

