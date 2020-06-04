Gooch & Housego plc (LON:GHH) Insider Gary Bullard Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Gooch & Housego plc (LON:GHH) insider Gary Bullard acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,006 ($13.23) per share, with a total value of £10,060 ($13,233.36).

Gary Bullard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Gary Bullard acquired 1,780 shares of Gooch & Housego stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 990 ($13.02) per share, with a total value of £17,622 ($23,180.74).

On Thursday, March 5th, Gary Bullard acquired 25 shares of Gooch & Housego stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,207 ($15.88) per share, with a total value of £301.75 ($396.94).

GHH stock opened at GBX 1,030 ($13.55) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,025.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,188.16. The stock has a market cap of $247.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38. Gooch & Housego plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 650 ($8.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,489.20 ($19.59). The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research note on Tuesday. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research note on Tuesday.

Gooch & Housego Company Profile

Gooch & Housego PLC researches, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells photonic systems, components, and instrumentation in the United States, continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences, Industrial, and Scientific Research.

