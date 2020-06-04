Globus Medical Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 6,780 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,021% compared to the typical daily volume of 605 call options.

GMED opened at $54.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average of $50.97. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Globus Medical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Globus Medical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,694 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Globus Medical by 0.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Globus Medical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Globus Medical by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

