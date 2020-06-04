Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Stake Raised by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of Global X MLP ETF worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 1,354.5% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.00. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,003. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $55.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04.

