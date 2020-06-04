GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Shares Down 5.7%

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG) shares were down 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, approximately 266,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 311,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 million and a PE ratio of -30.00.

GFG Resources Company Profile (CVE:GFG)

GFG Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Pen Gold project consisting of 162 claims covering an area of approximately 445 square kilometers located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Dore Gold project, which covers an area of approximately 205 square kilometers located in Ontario.

