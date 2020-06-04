Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.95

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €77.95 ($90.64) and last traded at €75.85 ($88.20), with a volume of 9884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €76.70 ($89.19).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerresheimer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €74.39 ($86.50).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €72.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €67.77. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -181.84.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.