Gerhard Watzinger Sells 50,000 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $4,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

On Tuesday, May 26th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,662,800.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $1,449,200.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $927,600.00.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $98.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.20. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $103.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.86.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Crowdstrike from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Crowdstrike from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,956,000 after buying an additional 362,689 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth $56,714,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth $407,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Crowdstrike by 163.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,191,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth $135,581,000. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.