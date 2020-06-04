Geoffrey W. Dr Guy Sells 720,000 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Stock

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 720,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $7,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,101,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,540,590.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GWPH stock opened at $128.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.16. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12-month low of $67.98 and a 12-month high of $182.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 131.19 and a beta of 1.91.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.64. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 321.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the first quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 121.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.